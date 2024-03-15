Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 82500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.
