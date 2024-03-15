David Grant Buys 2,500 Shares of The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) insider David Grant bought 2,500 shares of Reject Shop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.68 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of A$11,700.00 ($7,748.34).

Reject Shop Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.56.

Reject Shop Company Profile

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

