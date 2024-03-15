David Grant Buys 2,500 Shares of The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) insider David Grant bought 2,500 shares of Reject Shop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.68 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of A$11,700.00 ($7,748.34).
Reject Shop Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.56.
Reject Shop Company Profile
