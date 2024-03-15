Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 4,276 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $520,774.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,839.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,627,051.32.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 984,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,486. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,022.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.36. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

