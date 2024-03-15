Darien Spencer Sells 4,655 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $23,880.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,705.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ouster Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $4.74 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 7.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,959 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ouster by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 204,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

