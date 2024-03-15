Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

