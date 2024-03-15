Czech National Bank Sells 93 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $4,865,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.83. 425,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,997. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.54 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.00.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

