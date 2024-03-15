Czech National Bank Sells 2,569 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $155.04. 4,952,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,733,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

