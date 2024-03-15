Czech National Bank Sells 15 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $18.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,730.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,592.30 and a 1-year high of $2,775.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,508.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,206.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

