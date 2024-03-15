Czech National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Czech National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.72. 309,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,827. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.85 and a 52-week high of $344.85.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

