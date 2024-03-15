Czech National Bank Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,517. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $221.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.