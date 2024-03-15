Czech National Bank Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.14 on Friday, reaching $551.17. The company had a trading volume of 469,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $546.88 and its 200 day moving average is $514.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.