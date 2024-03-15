Czech National Bank Has $10.65 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

NYSE APD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.93. 578,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,513. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.63.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

