Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

Shares of PANW traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,514. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

