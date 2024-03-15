Czech National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 7,159,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,915,925. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

