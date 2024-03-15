Czech National Bank Buys 543 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

