Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 2,302,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,816. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

