Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after buying an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.77. 214,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,307. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $544.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.