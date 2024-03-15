CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up to $32.54

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.54, but opened at $33.26. CVR Energy shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 485,150 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,229,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,427 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

