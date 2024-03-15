Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up to $5.23

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.38. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 81,445 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $521.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.69 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 723,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 412,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 227,846 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 189,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

