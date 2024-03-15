Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 52-Week High at $244.65

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $244.65 and last traded at $243.55, with a volume of 162151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average of $215.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.