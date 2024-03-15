Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $263.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.44. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $276.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

