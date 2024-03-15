CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

CUBXF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

