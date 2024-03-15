Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.66 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $66.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00079068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00018810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

