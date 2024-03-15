Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $634,148.52 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.99 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Crocs by 4,533.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

