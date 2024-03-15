Critical Review: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) versus Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Carrier Global pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carrier Global pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carrier Global has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Carrier Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carrier Global and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrier Global 3 6 5 0 2.14 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Carrier Global presently has a consensus target price of $58.29, indicating a potential upside of 1.70%. Given Carrier Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.

This table compares Carrier Global and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrier Global 6.10% 27.19% 8.31% Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carrier Global and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrier Global $22.10 billion 2.33 $1.35 billion $1.58 36.27 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A $0.34 44.38

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain. Carrier Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Carrier Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carrier Global beats Compagnie de Saint-Gobain on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, heat pumps, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration and monitoring products and services, as well as digital solutions for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal applications, food retail, and warehouse cooling; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential, commercial, and industrial technologies, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; video management systems; and electronic controls. This segment also offers fire and security service, such as audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. It offers its products under the Autronica, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Aritech, Fireye, GST, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; Carrier, Toshiba, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello; and Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold, and Sensitech brands. Carrier Global Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and vehicles under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, and Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands. It also provides mortars and construction chemicals under the Weber, Chryso, and GCP brands; exterior products comprising asphalt and composite shingles, solar roofing solutions, roll roofing systems, and accessories under the CertainTeed and Brasilit brands; and pipes under the PAM brand, as well as abrasives, adhesives, sealants, tapes, composites, and films. In addition, the company provides interior and exterior systems for construction and housing sectors; ceramics under the SEFPRO brand; polymer shakes and shingle, and insulation cladding solutions; and barriers, terraces, and balustrades. Further, it distributes heavy building materials; plumbing, heating, ventilation, and sanitaryware products; timber and byproducts; bathrooms and kitchens; and site equipment, PPEs, and tools. The company was founded in 1665 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

