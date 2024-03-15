Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 14th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

CCAP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 53,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,159. The company has a market capitalization of $634.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

