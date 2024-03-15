Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 14th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC
Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.8 %
CCAP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 53,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,159. The company has a market capitalization of $634.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Capital BDC
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.