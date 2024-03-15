Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the February 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 24.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.