Country Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,750. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $145.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

