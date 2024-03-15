Country Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,021 shares of company stock valued at $11,048,392. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 1.8 %

Moderna stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

