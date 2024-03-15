Country Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,761. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

