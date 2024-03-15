Corporación América Airports (CAAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

CAAP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 58,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 48.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 22.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 386.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 1,816.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

