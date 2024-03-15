Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Issues Earnings Results

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19, reports. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 36,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

