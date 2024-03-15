Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Down 3.7%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.79. 349,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,705,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CORT. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $51,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.