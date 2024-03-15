Coral Products (LON:CRU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.08 ($0.14), with a volume of 17141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Coral Products Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coral Products’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

