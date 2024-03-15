Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.20

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $56.14, with a volume of 3057610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 348,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

