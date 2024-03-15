Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.60

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.32, with a volume of 109727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 433,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,050.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 99,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

