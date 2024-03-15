Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $495.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 393,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

