Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

CCSI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 436,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,350. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $263.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $87.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CCSI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

