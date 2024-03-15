Compound (COMP) Price Hits $80.75 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $80.75 or 0.00118123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $653.61 million and $120.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019867 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002911 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,706 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,704.45605716 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 80.8353564 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 476 active market(s) with $118,518,424.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

