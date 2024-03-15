Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 95.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 453,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 222,223 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $972,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VMO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

