Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $299.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $303.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

