Compass Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 215.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after buying an additional 295,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

