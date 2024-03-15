Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,141 shares of company stock worth $180,152,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $168.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

