Compass Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.