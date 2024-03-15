Compass Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,164 BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BKIE stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $511.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

