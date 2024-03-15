Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 4.4%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.27. 4,527,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,411,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Compass Stock Down 10.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

