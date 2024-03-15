Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,539,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031,505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,152,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,253 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after buying an additional 1,083,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 924,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 881,969 shares during the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

