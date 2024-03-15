Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA remained flat at $42.82 during trading hours on Friday. 10,701,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,696,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $170.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Read More
