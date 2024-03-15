Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.81.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,753,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,376,000 after buying an additional 123,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,158,000 after buying an additional 637,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.