Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.92

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 248090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CGNT

Cognyte Software Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 16.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,234,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 605,165 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 685,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.